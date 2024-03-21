Chandra Textiles MD R Nandini is new chairperson of CII Southern Region

Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) The Managing Director of Coimbatore-based Chandra Textiles Private Limited, R Nandini has been elected as the chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region for the year 2024-25.

Prior to taking up the new role, she served the industry body as its Deputy Chairperson.

Nandini was also the past chairperson of Education Sub-Committee in 2022-23 and she is currently a member of the CII National Council, a press release said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chairman and Managing Director of Kerala-based Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, Thomas John Muthoot was elected as the Deputy Chairman of CII Southern Region for the period 2024-25.

Muthoot had served the Banking and Financial Services sub-committee of CII, as its Chairman. He was also the Chairman of CII Kerala State council in 2020-21. PTI VIJ ROH