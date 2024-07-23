Chandrababu Naidu thanks Centre for recognising Andhra's needs in Union Budget

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the Central government for recognising the needs of the state in the Union Budget for fiscal 2024-25 by focusing on the capital city, Polavaram project, industrial nodes and development of backward areas.

Tabling the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promised to arrange Rs 15,000 crore as special financial support for a capital city, "full commitment" to the Polavaram project, and funds for infrastructure and backward areas.

Thanking the Union Finance Minister, the Chief Minister noted that the support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for recognising the needs of our state and focusing on a capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP (Andhra Pradesh) in the union budget of FY 24-25," said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, he congratulated Sitharaman for presenting a "progressive and confidence-boosting budget." Earlier, Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said the Union Budget allocations for industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and others as a 'new sunrise' for the state.

The IT Minister highlighted that their struggle has been recognised, calling the development as a matter of great pride for the people of the southern state.

"A new sunrise for Andhra Pradesh. I am extremely delighted and grateful for the Union Finance Minister's announcement today in the Budget. These will go a long way towards helping AP (Andhra Pradesh) achieve its development and social objectives," said Lokesh in a post on X.

According to the IT Minister, a special and holistic package has been provided to the state, covering all important areas such as industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and human resource development.

"I would like to make a special mention to the generous contribution made toward Amaravati and Polavaram. Today will be marked as a red letter day in the new state's history," he said.

Lokesh said this is the "first step towards our march together to building a state of our dreams".

Earlier, Lokesh, who also handles the portfolio of human resource development, welcomed the Central government's budgetary proposals providing support to Amaravati and Polavaram Irrigation projects.

"Thanks to the Central government which announced that it will provide full support for the completion of the projects of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, and Polavaram project, the lifeline of AP (Andhra Pradesh)," he said.

"On behalf of the people of the state, we express our gratitude to the NDA government for committing to the reconstruction of Andhra Pradesh by allocating Rs 15,000 crore in the budget," Lokesh added.

Presenting the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Central government will provide Rs 15,000 crore financial assistance for Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of the development of Amaravati.

She further said the NDA government at the Centre is fully committed to financing and early completion of Polavaram irrigation project, which is considered as a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers.

"Our government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. We are recognising the state's need for a capital. We will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs15,000 crore will be arranged with additional amounts in future years," she said.

Sitharaman further said under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, for promoting industrial development, funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, Railways and roads, and also grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.