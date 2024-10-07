Change of guard at Nestle India: Manish Tiwary to take over from Suresh Narayanan in Aug 2025

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) FMCG major Nestle India on Monday announced a change in the leadership from August next year, naming ex-Amazon India head Manish Tiwary as its Managing Director after the incumbent, Suresh Narayanan, retires in July 2025.

Narayanan, who served Swiss FMCG giant Nestle group for over 26 years and steered the company here from the Maggi crisis dating back to 2015, will retire on July 31, 2025, after leading the company for 10 years.

Manish Tiwary, who was leading e-commerce major Amazon in India as its country manager till August this year, will take over the baton on August 1, 2025, according to a statement from Nestle India.

"Nomination has been received from Nestlé S.A. (Swiss parent firm) for the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of Nestlé India Limited with effect from August 1, 2025," it said.

However, he also added the said proposal "is subject to necessary approvals".

Currently, Tiwary is a director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brands and will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024, it added.

Tiwary will join the company as Managing Director and be inducted to the board of Nestle India, which owns brands such as Maggi, Kit Kat and Nescafé. After that, the board may consider granting him the role of Chairman at an appropriate time, said an industry insider.

Tiwary, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, has nearly three decades of experience in leading large-scale operations and strategic initiatives in the e-commerce and consumer goods sector.

He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career with Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever, where he held roles in sales, marketing, and general management across various categories & channels in India, Gulf & North Africa.

Narayanan, who will be 65 years old in March 2025 and retire three months after that, also has additional responsibilities for Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives besides India, which is among the top ten markets globally for the Swiss major.

He joined the board of directors of Nestlé India as Managing Director on August 1, 2015, and was designated as the company's Chairman and Managing Director on October 29, 2015.

Narayanan, who holds a master's degree from the Delhi School of Economics and an executive program from IMD, also serves as the Chairman of the CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries.

He is a member of the Board of Governors of the Advertising Standards Council of India.

In Nestle, he has held leadership positions in several international markets, including Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, Singapore, Egypt (North Africa Region), and the Philippines.

Nestle, which has been operational for 112 years in India, had a revenue of Rs 24,393.9 crore for the financial year 2023-24. It operates nine factories in India and is in the process of setting up its 10th factory in Odisha.