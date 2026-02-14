Changi Airport Group monitoring opportunities for airport projects in India: Chairman

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Changi Airport Group's Chairman Lim Ming Yan on Saturday said the group is closely monitoring opportunities for airport projects in India and emphasised the need for having local partners for a win-win situation.

The group operates Singapore's Changi Airport, one of Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, which provides connectivity to around 170 cities worldwide.

Noting that India is definitely a growth market, Lim Ming Yan said, "We monitor very closely, and we are watching in fact on how we could perhaps be involved with some of these airport projects...there are many ways in which you can get involved".

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and the government plans to offer more airports to private players on a public-private partnership model.

Changi Airport Group has investments in Durgapur Airport, West Bengal.

Lim Ming Yan said Durgapur airport was doing very well and that the group has been able to add value to the airport despite being relatively small.

According to Lim Ming Yan, Changi Airport Group is good at managing airports and is happy to continue to work with investors who are familiar with the local context, while the group can bring its technical competency.

"To work with partners who can take care of some aspects of the business, and we bring some value that we are good at... that perhaps will be a win-win situation," he said while speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026.

He also said that civil aviation infrastructure in India has improved significantly in the last 20 years, and the improvements will continue.