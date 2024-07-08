Charanjit Attra resigns as group chief operating officer of Jio Financial Services

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Jio Financial Services on Monday said its Group Chief Operating Officer Charanjit Attra has resigned consequent to his appointment as the managing director and CEO of Jio Leasing Services Ltd.

Jio Leasing Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Attra has tendered his resignation with effect from the close of business hours of July 8, 2024, Joi Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

He will assume charge of managing director and CEO of Jio Leasing Services Ltd from Tuesday. PTI DP NSD NSD