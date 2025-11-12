Chardham helicopter ops: AAIB suggests weather info dissemination SOP, back-up power for systems

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recommended that authorities put in place a standard operating procedure for dissemination of weather information to helicopter operators in the Chardham sector and also ensure sufficient arrangements for back-up power supply for critical systems.

Besides, the agency has said aviation regulator DGCA should conduct a one-time audit of all helicopter operators on pilots' qualifications for carrying out hill operations.

The recommendations have been made in an interim report on a helicopter hard landing at Kedarnath on May 17 wherein the agency also found that the pilot of the helicopter concerned did not get weather updates due to power cut.

In recent times, there have been multiple incidents involving helicopters carrying out Chardham operations.

The interim report pertains to the accident involving Pinnacle Air's Airbus helicopter, which was operated as an air ambulance and had three people on board -- the pilot, one doctor and one nurse. The helicopter suffered damage but there was no injury to anyone.

According to the AAIB, there is no MET facility available in the Kedarnath valley and the Automated Weather Instrument installed at Shri Kedarnath Ji Helipad provides live weather information, which is connected to a computer.

The screen of this computer is shared in the WhatsApp group of the operators by one of the security personnel of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

"It was reported that weather information was not shared between 08:54 hrs and 12:53 hrs due to a power cut and the unavailability of an alternative power backup for the computer. The same was also observed during the investigation team's visit to the site after the accident, that the monitor screen went blank whenever there was a power cut," the interim report said.

The probe agency also said operators assess the visibility conditions in the valley through live footages of CCTV cameras installed at various locations in the valley. But there is no SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) available with UCADA to share the weather information with the operator.

As per the report, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should issue directions as deemed fit to UCADA to establish SOP consistent with the prevailing regulations to ensure timely dissemination of weather information to all the operators for safe conduct of helicopter operations in the Chardham sector.

Also, AAIB has called for making "sufficient arrangements like back-up power supply for critical systems, etc, to ensure that the weather information is disseminated without any delay/interruption".

To ensure preventive actions are in place, AAIB has said the DGCA may formulate appropriate additional measures to ensure that pilots operating in hilly/mountain terrain meet the prescribed requirements, as hill/mountain flying demands specialised skills.

"DGCA should conduct a one-time audit of all helicopter operators on pilots' hill operation qualifications to check if such practices exist in other operators also and take corrective actions accordingly," the interim report said. PTI RAM TRB