Charging network operators, energy companies for common transaction platform for EV users

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A group of charging network operators and energy companies have joined forces to create a common transaction network for users of battery-based vehicles.

The platform named Unified Energy Interface (UEI) will also be linked to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to offer customers payment options through multiple bank accounts, Akhil Jayaprakash, co-founder of Pulse Energy, a member of the alliance, said.

Besides Pulse Energy, 20 players like ChargeZone, Kazam, Sheru, Trinity, and Turbo are part of the alliance, he said.

"The UEI will allow customers to make transactions at any charging point of a member company. The freedom of secured transaction is expected to increase the usage of green energy in EVs.'' It will be a peer-to-peer (P2P) transaction through a common network, he added. PTI ABI ABI MR