Charnock launches 250-bed heritage hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) Charnock Hospital on Thursday launched a 250-bed super speciality hospital in central Kolkata, describing it as the first private heritage healthcare facility of its kind in West Bengal.

The new unit, named Charnock Lohia Hospital, has come up in a nearly 200-year-old Grade I heritage building that earlier housed Lohia Matri Sewa Sadan.

The restored structure blends legacy architecture with modern medical infrastructure.

The facility was inaugurated by Mayor Firhad Hakim, ministers Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya, and other public representatives.

Spread across nearly four bighas, the project has entailed an investment of over Rs 250 crore.

The hospital management said the project is expected to generate employment for nearly 1,000 people.

Located close to Girish Park Metro Station, the hospital aims to cater to patients from Burrabazar, Jorasanko, Nimtala Ghat Street, and Vivekananda Road, areas that have so far lacked a modern private super-specialty hospital within a 5-km radius.

The facility comprises over 90 ward beds and 20 private cabins, along with 70 ICU beds across multiple critical care specialties.

It houses 4-6 modular operation theatres, including dedicated Cath Lab, CTVS and neuro operation theatres, a 10-bed emergency department and a 10-bed dialysis unit, besides advanced diagnostic and imaging services.

Prashant Sharma, managing director of Charnock Hospital, said several historic property in Bengal remain underutilised and the new facility demonstrates that heritage conservation and modern healthcare can coexist. PTI BSM MNB