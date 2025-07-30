Chartered accountants' body ICAI inks pacts with NSE IX, IVCA

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Wednesday inked initial pacts with NSE IFSC Ltd (NSE IX) and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) as part of advancing investor education and professional development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NSE IX is aimed at fostering collaboration and promoting investor awareness, international investment, as well as professional development in the country's capital market.

Under the partnership, the two entities will also have co-branded educational initiatives in emerging areas such as global investing, derivative instruments and financial innovation.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) MoU with IVCA will be mainly for the establishment of joint expert groups on alternative capital issues, as well as work towards standardisation of financial reporting frameworks with industry-led consultations, according to a release.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda said these collaborations mark a significant step forward in our shared vision for economic transformation through strengthened financial reporting, governance and investor empowerment.

The institute has more than 14.5 lakh members and students. PTI RAM DR DR