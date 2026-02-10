Chartered accountants' body ICAI partners with non-profit group The Art of Living

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Tuesday entered into a pact with non-profit entity The Art of Living to promote holistic wellbeing of its members and students.

"The partnership focuses on enhancing overall personality development imbibing value-based education, ethics and moral values among Chartered Accountants and CA students, contributing to the future of the profession," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said in a release.

The ICAI, through its Committee on Promoting Work Life Balance, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Art of Living.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda said today's evolving professional landscape calls for a balanced approach that integrates technical excellence with personal wellness.

The partnership will enable CAs and CA students to manage the academic and professional pursuits while sustaining clarity of thought and inner peace.

The Art of Living was founded by spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

In February last year, ICAI set up the Committee on Promoting Work Life Balance and it focuses on enhancing physical, mental, and emotional wellness of its members and stakeholders. PTI RAM TRB