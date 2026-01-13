Chartered Bank launches refreshed priority banking

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Foreign lender Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday launched a refreshed 'priority banking' proposition in the country to better serve the affluent segment.

The lender will add another 15 branches to the list of ones offering priority banking under the 'affluent centres' initiative this year, over the existing 20 branches, an official said.

It will also hire 80-120 relationship managers to serve the affluent and small business segment, the official added.

***** *Conference to promote Broccoli to be held in Mumbai The financial capital will be hosting a conference to promote Broccoli from Thursday as part of efforts to push healthy and nutritious food choices.

The conference also includes field visits to the Nashik district, according to a statement.

***** *NPCI BHIM Services partners with Canara Bank to enable UPI-based digital payments NPCI BHIM Services (NBSL) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Canara Bank to enable UPI-based digital payments on the state-run lender's payment application, Canara ai1Pe.

The partnership uses BHIM's bank plugin capabilities to support the UPI services, a statement said.

***** *ICICI Pru launches savings, protection plan for children's education ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched a long-term savings and protection plan to help parents plan their children's education.

Christened as 'ICICI Pru Smartkid 360', the policy offers planned moneyback payouts and also has an inbuilt waiver of premium with continuity of benefits in case of the life assured's demise, a statement said. PTI AA BAL BAL