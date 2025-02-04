ChatGPT most-used AI platform to find info in India; 31 pc willing to switch to DeepSeek: Survey

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) About half of Indian internet users surveyed said they are already using AI platforms, with OpenAI's ChatGPT leading the segment, an online survey said on Tuesday.

Google and other search engines are preferred mode for 40 per cent of respondents over AI platforms for finding information, online survey firm LocalCircles said.

The survey conducted between August 11, 2024, amd February 1, 2025, claims to have received over 92,000 responses from citizens located in 309 districts of India while the number of responses for each question varied.

In response to question on which AI platform is mostly used for finding information, 28 per cent of the 15,377 respondents said they use ChatGPT, 9 per cent Perplexity, 6 per cent Co-Pilot directly or via Bing, 3 per cent each uses "Gemini via Google" and Llama, while 6 per cent indicated "an AI platform not listed in the survey.

"To sum up, 1 in 2 Indian internet users are already using AI platforms, with ChatGPT being most widely used among those surveyed," LocalCircles said.

The survey found that 90 per cent Indian AI users surveyed use AI platforms primarily in text mode while 10 per cent use them in voice mode.

When asked about the new platform DeepSeek developed in China is provides advanced AI features free to consumers and if they will consider switching to such a platform from the existing ones, 8 per cent out of 15,753 AI platform users stated that they have already switched, 15 per cent stated that "yes, they will switch unless other platforms also offer advanced features free", 8 per cent stated that they will switch regardless and 38 per cent expressed unwillingness to switch.

"3 in 10 Indian users of AI platforms have switched to DeepSeek or will soon do so," the survey said.

The survey found that 3 in 10 Indian users of AI platforms surveyed have a paid or premium subscription.