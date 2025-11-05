Check-in system issues delay scores of AI flights at various airports on Wednesday

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Scores of Air India flights were delayed at many airports, including at Delhi, on Wednesday due to problems with check-in systems caused by a third-party connectivity network issue.

Sources said the problems persisted for more than an hour before the systems were restored.

Air India, in a post on X at 5.13 pm, said that some of its flights may continue to be delayed for some time as the situation normalises progressively.

"A third-party connectivity network issue had impacted check-in systems at some airports, thereby delaying flight departures of some airlines, including Air India. The system has since been restored," the airline said.

While the carrier did not disclose details about the airports where the check-in systems were affected, the sources said most of the domestic airports were impacted, and the check-in systems were down at the various airports for more than an hour.

At the Delhi airport, the check-in systems were down at terminals T2 and T3 for around 70 minutes from 3.40 pm till 4.50 pm, one of the sources said.

Air India also asked passengers flying with the airline today to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their journey.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X at 6.39 pm, said that all operations are back to normal, and passengers can proceed with their travel plans as usual.

At 5.14 pm, DIAL had said that a few airlines are currently experiencing a technical glitch in the check-in processes.

The sources said that some foreign carriers also faced check-in system issues. PTI RAM DRR