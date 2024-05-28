Check Point Software opens second largest global office in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Israeli cybersecurity firm Check Point Software on Tuesday said it has opened its second largest global Office in Bengaluru, after its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Advertisment

The new office features a customer experience centre and AI demo zones, where customers can explore and test cutting-edge security solutions tailored to their unique industry requirements, according to a company statement.

"This office will serve as a hub for innovation, supporting our mission to secure India's digital future and addressing the increasing demand for robust cyber security solutions by investing in sales, go-to-market strategies and new technologies, incorporating AI into our next generation of cyber security solutions," said Sundar Balasubramanian, India and SAARC Managing Director, Check Point Software Software Technologies.

Check Point has operational offices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, with Chennai to be operational early next month in June. It has 6,000 employees globally.