Check Point Software to open R&D Centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday announced plans to set up its first Asia-Pacific R&D Centre in Bengaluru.

The Research and Development (R&D) facility will enhance Check Point’s ability to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity for enterprises worldwide, a company statement said.

It will complement the company’s primary R&D hub in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Housed within the Bengaluru office, the R&D centre is designed to accommodate over 100 engineers initially, with flexibility to scale, the statement said.

"The launch of our Bengaluru R&D Centre is a significant milestone in our global innovation strategy. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, this team will play a pivotal role in developing next-generation security solutions, ensuring customers are protected with cutting-edge technology," said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer, Check Point Software Technologies.