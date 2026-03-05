Cheerio AI bags Rs 8 crore in seed funding led by Artha Venture Fund II

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) AI-powered customer engagement platform Cheerio AI has raised Rs 8 crore in a seed funding round led by Artha Venture Fund II (AVF II), with participation from Hyderabad Angels, TiE Angels, LetsVenture, Invention Engine, alongside angel investors Arjun Vaidya, Anand Shahni, Vivek Mathur, Ajeet Khurana, and Nitin Verma.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to use the capital to build multi-modal AI capabilities, including a proprietary small-model LLM for ad generation, scale Cheerio AI from messaging into voice and video, expand AI-driven automations, and strengthen enterprise-grade capabilities, according to a company statement.

Over the next 6 months, Cheerio AI also plans to grow its team across engineering, AI, enterprise sales, and customer success to support scaling and global expansion.

Cheerio unifies marketing, support, sales, and communication workflows into a single platform to enable enterprises to engage customers seamlessly across channels such as WhatsApp, email, SMS, social DMs, and in-app messaging.