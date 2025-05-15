Chemco, Kandoi Group to set up Rs 450-crore packaging units in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Chemco Group, a plastic packaging firm, on Thursday said it will set up two new plants in Gujarat, involving a cost of Rs 450 crore in partnership with Kandoi Group of Industries.

"Chemco Group...and Kandoi Group of Industries...have announced a strategic joint venture to build two fully-integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities in Vapi and Dahej, Gujarat," the company said in a statement.

The upcoming units will offer a closed-loop system from PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle collection and washing to tape extrusion, weaving, and final bag fabrication, ensuring full traceability, consistent quality, and reduced environmental impact.

"By transforming everyday PET waste into high-performance industrial packaging, we want to create value not just for businesses, but for communities and the environment," Chemco Group Chairman Ram Saraogi said.

Designed to recycle over 10 million PET bottles per day (approximately 3.6 billion annually), the plants will operate entirely on renewable energy and offer a low-carbon alternative to traditional polypropylene and polyethylene packaging.

"This partnership brings together two industry leaders with deep technical expertise and a shared commitment to circularity," Niranjan Agarwal, Managing Director, Kandoi Group of Industries, said. PTI SID DR