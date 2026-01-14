Chemexcil holds workshops to boost competitiveness

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The apex body for chemical exporters, Chemexcil, on Wednesday said it organised a one-day workshop here on ways to enhance competitiveness and ensure compliance with regulations.

Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council (CHEMEXCIL) Chairman Satish Wagh said this workshop was aimed at building a clean, transparent, and globally competitive chemical export ecosystem through awareness and capacity building.

He also said the recently announced measures under the export promotion mission will strengthen MSME exporters by improving access to affordable credit.

"Chemical exports recorded 18.49 per cent year-on-year growth in November 2025, reflecting the sector's resilience despite global challenges," Wagh added.

The workshop was held with the support of the Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and saw participation from exporters, industry stakeholders, and senior government officials, it said.

Brij Mohan Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, said competitiveness today is not only about price and it is equally about trust, transparency, sustainability, and traceability.

"Compliance, connectivity and competitiveness are the key pillars that will drive India's export growth and support the national goal of doubling exports by 2030," he said.

Mishra also underlined the need for effective utilisation of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), stating that exporters must clearly understand Rules of Origin to fully benefit from preferential market access.

Anurag Garg, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, Delhi emphasised the importance of compliance.

"A compliance-first mindset is essential for chemical exporters, particularly for controlled and dual-use chemicals. Strong compliance frameworks enhance India's credibility as a reliable global supplier," he said. PTI RR TRB