CHEMEXCIL, Narcotics Bureau ink pact to curb diversion of chemicals for illicit drug production

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The apex body for chemical exports, CHEMEXCIL, on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with the Central Bureau of Narcotics to curb the possible diversion of certain chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit drugs by voluntarily sharing sales information.

It also said that the government would hold periodic workshops and training webinars to sensitise the council members on the chemicals which have the potential for diversion for manufacture of illicit drugs.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was signed by Vice Chairman CHEMEXCIL (Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics and Dyes Export Promotion Council) Satish Wagh, and Deputy Narcotics Commissioner Brijendra Choudhary in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on April 28.

The move is aimed at the government's efforts to prevent the manufacture and consumption of illicit drugs.

"Through this partnership, the government intends to collaborate with the members of CHEMEXCIL whose business involves the manufacture, sale, storage, distribution or consumption of chemicals which have a potential for misuse for manufacture of illicit drugs," the council said.

It added that the partnership is voluntary and will be based on an agreed assessment process to be conducted as a part of any and all transactions involving chemicals which have the potential for misuse.

"The partnership will rely in large part on the market knowledge, the experience and the integrity of CHEMEXCIL in dissemination of relevant information," it added.

The Centre is taking strict steps under Drug-Free India campaign against the people involved in the drug trade, with record seizures being made of narcotics like cocaine, heroin, and sniffing drugs. PTI RR RR SHW