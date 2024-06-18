Chennai plant of JK Tyre bags International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

Chennai, Jun 18 (PTI) The Chennai plant of JK Tyre and Industries, the flagship company of JK Group has bagged the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus recognition, for its commitment to integrating sustainability into the manufacturing processes, the tyre major said on Tuesday.

The Chennai manufacturing facility which was certified as a 'zero-liquid' discharge unit in 2021 also secured the National Energy Leader at the 21st edition of National Award for Excellence in Energy Management in 2020.

"JK Tyre becomes first Indian tyre manufacturer with ISCC Plus Certification for its Chennai plant. The certification underscores the company's commitment towards integrating sustainability into the manufacturing processes and promoting an environmentally conscious future," a company statement said here.

"Green manufacturing embodies our commitment to sustainable development. By reducing our footprint and utilising resources judiciously, we have consistently set industry standards over the years. This recognition is a significant milestone and motivates us to continue our dedication to sustainable practices," said the company's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Raghupati Singhania.

JK Tyre aims to become a carbon-neutral brand by 2050 and reduce the carbon intensity by 50 per cent by 2030. PTI VIJ KH