Chennai to host second edition of Regional Automation Expo on March 6

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) After the success of the Automation Expo held in the city in 2023, the second edition of the biannual Regional Automation Expo South 2025 will be held in the state capital next month, the organisers said.

As a dynamic hub of industrial growth and technological innovation, Chennai provides the perfect setting for this prestigious event, thanks to its strong infrastructure, thriving industrial ecosystem, and strategic location.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day Automation Expo South 2025 on March 6, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Chennai continues to play a key role in driving innovation and collaboration in the automation sector. Hosting this expo will further strengthen its position as a leading force in the industry.

The event will showcase cutting-edge automation technologies and bring together industry leaders and professionals from across the sector.

It will highlight the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in process and factory automation.

Additionally, it will offer MSMEs, startups, and industry leaders a comprehensive overview of the latest automation technologies.

M Arokiaswamy, Managing Director of IED Communications Ltd, the event's organiser, stated that AI and robotics are reshaping industries and unlocking new possibilities in manufacturing and commercial applications.

He added that the expo will serve as a premier platform to explore these advancements, enhancing productivity, safety, and innovation across sectors. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH