Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become country's EV capital: Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will become the country's Electric Vehicle (EV) capital as it is a favourite investment destination.

He was speaking at the Marathwada Mukti Sangram memorial at Siddharth Garden in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, located in the Marathwada region.

September 17 marks the anniversary of Marathwada's integration with India and the annexation of Hyderabad state, which was under the Nizam rule, into the Union of India.

The CM, along with other public representatives, unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din at the memorial and paid tributes to those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle against the Nizam rule.

On the region's industrial development, Fadnavis said he had earlier mentioned that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor here will be the next industrial magnet of Maharashtra.

"Today it is coming true. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar can be called a favourite investment destination. The investment by Hyundai shows that companies are preferring cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be the country's EV capital now," he said.

Fadnavis also said the Latur coach factory, which will start soon, will employ 14,000 persons.

"We are also going to fulfill the dream of railway connectivity from Beed to Ahilyanagar. The railway line between the two stations will be inaugurated today," he said.

The state government will keep working for the development of Marathwada, the CM asserted.

"This day is not just a day of independence for Marathwada but also a day for 'unified India'. We are making efforts for the Marathwada region's development. Heavy rainfall took place in Marathwada (recently), leading to the death of some of our brothers and sisters," he noted.

The state government stands firmly with the people and farmers, and will provide assistance to those who faced losses, Fadnavis said.

"Marathwada is a drought-prone region. But our government has decided to make the drought our past. We have brought water from the Krishna river valley in Marathwada. In the second phase, excess water in Sangli and Kolhapur will be brought here along with 54 TMC of water from the Ulhas river valley," he said.

The actual work for the irrigation projects to bring more water to Marathwada will start in the next six months, the chief minister said.

"The necessary permission for the above projects has been obtained and the DPR of these projects will be ready by December. We will float tenders for these projects in January-February next year. Work for these projects shall begin in the next six months," he said.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, on Tuesday claimed the state government was anti-Marathwada and did not fulfil its promises for the region.

Fadnavis said, "On September 16, 2023, a cabinet meeting took place here. Some people have questioned what happened about the decisions taken in that meeting. But we have given Rs 61 crore for the Ghrishneshwar temple (Ellora), we made a provision of Rs 541 crore for the Tulja Bhavani temple (Tuljapur), the plan for Aundha Nagnath (Hingoli) was also sanctioned," he said.

The CM also mentioned about the buses provided here, the development of roads, anganwadis and self-help groups in the region.

"Beed Zilla Parishad building has been 70 per cent completed. There is a lot of work going on. The government has acted on every decision it has taken earlier for the region," he said.

The state has sanctioned a water pipeline scheme of Rs 2,700 crore for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The state is also paying Rs 822 crore as part of the municipal corporation in the scheme. The project is in the last phase now," he said.

During the CM's address, a few OBC quota activists came to the memorial and raised slogans against the government over a GR issued earlier this month for providing Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community.

The police detained them and took them away.

Fadnavis in his address said a handful of persons indulged in sloganeering for the sake of publicity.

"It is painful that we are at the Mukti Sangram Din programme and some people are coming here and raising slogans. This is the biggest disrespect to the freedom fighters. God will give them wisdom."

Talking to reporters, one of the protesters while being taken away said, "We condemn the government for doing injustice to the OBCs."

Under the government resolution (GR), Maratha community members with the Kunbi (an agrarian caste) lineage can apply for OBC certificates, which will make them eligible to access Other Backward Classes reservation benefits in jobs and education.

Several OBC leaders and activists have opposed it.