Chhattisgarh Assembly passes FY 2024-25 budget; state aims for developed tag by 2047

Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday passed the budget for the financial year 2024-25 as the BJP government said it will come out with a vision document to make the state developed by 2047.

"Chhattisgarh will be transformed into a developed state from being a developing one and for the purpose, a vision document, "Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @2047", will be dedicated to the people of the state on November 1 (statehood day)," Finance Minister OP Chaudhary said.

He was replying to discussion in the Assembly on the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2024, amounting to Rs 1,60,568 crore.

After the discussion, the appropriation bill was passed with a voice vote in the House.

Chaudhary said the size of a state's economy is determined by its Gross State Domestic Product and Chhattisgarh's GSDP for the current financial year 2023-24 was projected to grow at 6.56 per cent (at constant price over quick estimates of FY 2022-23).

"There is a need to take Chhattisgarh's economy forward and for this, the ruling party as well as the opposition will have to work together. There is a need to give impetus to service and industry sectors so that the state can make economic progress and achieve big goals," the minister said.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, "we will transform Chhattisgarh from a developing state to a developed one by the year 2047, the 100th anniversary of India's independence. For this, Amritkaal: Chhattisgarh Vision @2047 will be presented on November 1." The Sai government is committed to growth of GYAN '-- Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers) and Naari (woman) - stimulating infrastructure development by hiking capital expenditure and providing employment and livelihood avenues for youths, Chaudhary maintained.

A provision of Rs 8,369 crore has been made in the budget 2024-25 for the construction of 18 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated under Krishak Unnati Yojana, Rs 4,500 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 500 crore under Under Deendayal Upadhyay Landless Agricultural Labourers Scheme, among others, he told the House.

Under Shri Ramlala Darshan Yojana (free pilgrimage visit to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya), a provision of Rs 35 crore has been made, while fund has also been provided for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to married women, he said.

A reform committee will be constituted to improve the process of Chhattsigarh State Public Service Commission examinations, Chaudhary said.

The Sai government is committed to development of Dalits, backward classes, tribals and other sections of society, the finance minister added. PTI TKP RSY