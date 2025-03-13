Chhattisgarh Budget looks to give 'GATI' to development

Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Resource-rich Chhattisgarh is focusing on enhancing governance and technology while fast-tracking infrastructure development to transform into an economically vibrant and industrially advanced state, its finance minister O P Choudhary said.

He last week presented the Chhattisgarh government's Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, totalling Rs 1.65 lakh crore, with a focus on economic revival, infrastructure development, and social welfare.

While last year's Budget focused on theme GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata & Nari), this year's Budget aims to drive progress in the state under the theme of GYAN ke liye 'GATI' to build on the progress made so far, he said discussing the focus of this year's budget.

"In GATI, G stands for good governance, A for accelerating infrastructure, T for technology and I for industrial growth," he said.

Last year's Budget centred around inclusive development. But for inclusive growth, economic development is equally important, he said.

Aspirations of youth, women, and the poor cannot be met without ushering in economic growth. "So to make the concept of welfare sustainable, we thought of GATI," he said. "We want to usher in rapid economic growth. And when there is rapid economic growth, the government will have the financial capacity to bring in the welfare schemes and ensure inclusive growth to the end of the society. This is our philosophy." Without levying any new tax or raising any existing rates, the Budget is designed to propel the state towards a self-sustaining and prosperous future with a clear focus on long-term growth and development.

With enhanced allocations, the budget aims to boost infrastructure, industrial development, and regional connectivity, creating an environment that attracts both public and private investments.

There is a strong emphasis on empowering women, farmers, and rural communities through initiatives like free electricity for agriculture, housing programmes, and skill development opportunities.

Elaborating on GATI components, he said good governance means enhancing transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governmental processes.

Investing in the development of roads, bridges, and public facilities to stimulate economic growth is part of focus on infrastructure.

Technology is to be used to streamline governance and improve public service delivery.

Also, industrial development is being promoted through favourable policies and attracting private investments.

"We have used technology, simplified the process, reduced the compliance burden, made it easier to do business in the state, and brought transparency. We have worked to improve the processes and governance," he said.

The state, which was counted among those without highest petrol and diesel prices, cut VAT on the fuel in the Budget to give relief to consumers.

"Without increasing the rate, our transport revenue has increased by 20 per cent. In terms of GST collections, according to the data up to February, we are in the top three best performing states in the country," he said.

Choudhary said the five years of Congress rule in the state up to 2023 are the example of bad governance.

"We have made remarkable growth since then," he said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician said improving tax through governance is his government's first strategy.

"Secondly, I have talked about speed in this budget. We will focus on infrastructure and industrial growth and ensure rapid economic growth. When there is economic growth, the revenue collection will increase automatically," he said. "So, governance and economic growth, these two pillars are our focus".

Also, the state government is looking at rapid economic growth through heavy capex spending, he said.

Asked about pre-poll promises including subsidised cooking gas and cash doles to certain sections such as women, Choudhary said Chhattisgarh is the first government in the country to have fulfilled majority of promises.

Since coming to power, rice is being procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal, Rs 8,000 crore has been spent on women empowerment, Rs 5,000 crore provided for housing scheme, and Rs 3,700 crore for landless agricultural labourers, he said, recounting the welfare measures of the BJP-led government in the state.

"We have fulfilled more than 90 per cent (of our poll promises). We are the first government to fulfil so many promises in the last 15 months," he said.

The budget also has many uniques -- from homestay policy to foodparks.

"There is a major perception problem here. People think you will get killed by Naxals if you go to Raipur. But that is not the case," he said, adding the state is peaceful in most parts.

Bastar is bigger in area than Kerala and only a small part of it has Maoist problem, he said.

"Because of this perception problem, we could not explore the beauty of nature. The people there did not get the benefit. We have brought a homestay policy by engaging the local tribals," he said, citing a UN body adjudging a village in Bastar as the best tourist village in the world.

"We want to promote tribal eco-tourism through the homestay policy. This will give people employment," he said.

Likewise, food processing and minor forest produce is very important for the economy of Chhattisgarh.

In the Budget, Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated to the Krishak Unnati Yojana to enhance agricultural prosperity, Rs 8,500 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to improve rural housing and Rs 3,500 crore set aside for providing free electricity to agricultural pumps up to 5 HP. Also, Rs 5,500 crore allocated to the Mahatari Vandan Yojana and Rs 4,500 crore to the Mukhyamantri Khadyann Sahayata Yojana, aiming to empower women and ensure food security.

It earmarks Rs 9,500 crore for public infrastructure, Rs 845 crore for rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Rs 500 crore for connecting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) habitations. It provides Rs 250 crore for the development of the Naxal-affected Bastar region, focusing on infrastructure, education, and industrial growth. PTI ANZ HVA