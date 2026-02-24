Chhattisgarh budget proposes 5 CM missions with Rs 100 cr annual push for mission-mode development

Raipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Five new missions have been provisioned in the Chhattisgarh budget to propel the state to new heights of development through focused, mission-mode implementation in key sectors, state Finance Minister O P Choudhary said.

Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, saying it is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment.

The pace of development we envision cannot be achieved through a normal growth rate alone. It requires focused, mission-mode execution in identified priority sectors, he said.

With this objective, we are launching five dedicated missions through this budget. For each mission, we will allocate at least Rs 100 crore annually over the next five years, he said.

The five missions are, Chief Minister AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission, Chief Minister Tourism Development Mission, Chief Minister Sports Excellence Mission, Chief Minister Infrastructure Mission, Chief Minister Start-up and NIPUN (New Age Industrial Preparedness for Upskilling New Generation Youth) Mission, he said.

The AI Mission aims to position Chhattisgarh as a leader in emerging technologies. It will promote skill development among youth, encourage AI-based startups and expand the use of artificial intelligence in governance, agriculture, healthcare and industry, he said.

The Sports Excellence Mission has been designed to identify and nurture grassroots sporting talent. The mission will provide advanced training, incentives and modern sports infrastructure. It will prepare athletes for national and international competitions, with special emphasis on increasing participation of women athletes, he said.

Tourism Development Mission will focus on identifying and developing major tourist destinations and theme-based circuits across the state. It includes promotion of fairs, festivals, exhibitions and cultural events, development of homestays, skill training for tour guides and support for local handicrafts, he said, adding that the initiative aims to strengthen livelihoods at the local level.

The Infrastructure Mission will undertake a gap analysis of existing and required infrastructure projects and prepare a clear roadmap for time-bound and effective implementation, accelerating the state's infrastructure growth, he said.

The Startup and NIPUN Mission aims to transform youth from job-seekers into job-creators by providing technical, financial and institutional support to startups, he said.

The NIPUN will equip youth with industry-relevant skills to prepare them for opportunities emerging in new-age, technology-driven industries, he said.

Among other provisions, a 200-seat hostel for OBC (Other Backward Class) girl students will be built in Raipur, providing better facilities for higher education. A provision has been made for the construction of a 200-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) in Kalibari, Raipur, and a district hospital in Chirmiri.

Development projects worth up to Rs 50 lakh will be carried out through the Gram Sabha, promoting decision-making and implementation at the local level.

An investment of Rs 100 crore will be provided to promote employment-oriented industries in Bastar and Surguja, such as rice mills, poultry farms, and agro-processing units. A provision of Rs 930 crore has been made for forest conservation, along with the recruitment of 1,000 new posts. Rs 100 crore has been provisioned for subsidy on EV (electric vehicle) purchases, which will promote environmental protection.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current price is projected to increase from Rs 6,31,290 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 7,09,553 crore in 2026-27 with a 12.4 per cent growth, the minister said.

The per capita income in the financial year 2025-26 is expected to reach Rs 1,79,244 with growth of 10.07 per cent, he said.

In FY 2026-27, the gross fiscal deficit is estimated to be Rs 28,900 crore (including Rs 8,500 crore of special assistance for capital expenditure by Government of India). Hence, the net fiscal deficit of the state is estimated to be Rs 20,400 crore, which is 2.87 per cent of GSDP.

This is within the limit of three per cent set in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, he said.

Total revenue deficit estimated in the year 2026-27 is Rs 2,000 crore. PTI TKP NP