Chhattisgarh CM discusses investment potential with trade body in Tokyo

Raipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday met senior representatives of JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) in Tokyo and discussed investment and industrial opportunities, a government official said.

Sai is on a 10-day tour of Japan and South Korea to attract investment.

During a meeting with Nakajo Kazuya, Ando Yuji, and Hara Harunobu of JETRO, the CM highlighted Chhattisgarh's immense potential in sectors such as IT, textiles, aerospace, automobiles, electronics, and clean energy, according to a government statement.

He invited a JETRO delegation to explore new avenues of investment in the state's rapidly growing economy, it added.

Sai said Chhattisgarh is an emerging industrial and investment destination. With transparent policies, simplified processes, and a robust industrial infrastructure, the state has been attracting global investors, the release stated.

He emphasised that discussions with JETRO representatives would further strengthen the prospects of economic cooperation between Chhattisgarh and Japan.

Sai also visited the 'Deep Space To the Moon & Beyond' exhibition, organised on the occasion of National Space Day in Japan.

He said that this enriching glimpse into space science and innovations will provide direction and inspiration to the upcoming Space Manufacturing Cluster in Rajnandgaon, being developed with the support of the Central government.

The chief minister said his visit to Japan would yield concrete results in the fields of investment, innovation, and technology transfer.

He added that the Chhattisgarh government's goal is not only to make the state industrially self-reliant but also to position it prominently on the global stage through international cooperation.

"In Tokyo, had a fruitful meeting with Mr Nakajo Kazuya, Mr Ando Yuji, and Hara Harunobu from @JETRO_InvestJP. We discussed Chhattisgarh's vast potential in IT, textiles, aerospace, automobiles, electronics & clean energy. I invited JETRO to explore new avenues of investment in our rapidly growing state," Sai said in a post on 'X'.

"JETRO promotes trade and investment between Japan and the world, helping companies expand globally. The officials expressed keen interest in collaborating with Chhattisgarh to explore opportunities and strengthen business ties," he added. PTI TKP NSK