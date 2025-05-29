Chhattisgarh CM launches campaign on technology-driven farming

Raipur, May 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched a farm sector campaign in the state which is part of a nationwide drive aimed at apprising farmers about advanced and innovative agriculture techniques and practices, official said.

'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', a fortnight-long initiative of Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is aimed at transforming Indian agriculture through scientific intervention.

The CM launched the campaign in the state during his public grievances redressal camp in Bhainsa village of Raipur district as part of the 'Sushasan Tihar' (good governance festival) being observed by the state government, an official statement said.

The nationwide initiative, which will run till June 12, aims to connect scientists directly with farmers to share information on new technologies, government schemes, and successful agricultural models, it said.

Sai termed the campaign as a key initiative towards taking scientific cooperation and research to the agriculture fields.

Under the drive, scientists of central government institutes will work in cooperation with their counterparts in the state and provide guidance to more than 13 lakh farmers about advanced and sustainable agriculture practices, the statement said.

On the occasion, Sai also flagged off a chariot that will travel in the state and raise awareness about the campaign.

Scientists from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management (NIBSM), Raipur, have been actively participating in awareness programmes, technical exhibitions, and farmer-scientist interaction sessions across various districts under the campaign, a separate PIB release said.

Dr P K Rai, Director of NIBSM, said the nationwide drive seeks to reach approximately 1.5 crore farmers, it said.

More than ten scientific teams from NIBSM are touring various districts to hold interaction sessions, training programmes, and on-farm demonstrations.

The campaign features demonstrations of smart agricultural equipment, drones, vertical farming, artificial intelligence-based technologies, biofortified crops, advanced irrigation methods, weather-forecasting tools, and post-harvest management systems.

Scientists have also been documenting farmers' feedback and success stories, which will be evaluated to formulate future planning. PTI TKP RSY