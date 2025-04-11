Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation stone of semiconductor plant in Nava Raipur

Raipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday laid the foundation stone of the state's first semiconductor manufacturing unit in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar here.

Nava Raipur will be developed as the Silicon Valley of Chhattisgarh, he said on the occasion.

The upcoming plant of Chennai-based Polymatech Electronics will be spread over 1,50,000 sqft.

Special incentives have been offerred to the semiconductor industry in the state's new industrial policy which will help attract investment in the sector, he said.

Countries which have become developed created an environment to enable rapid technological progress, the CM noted.

"Now 6G and 7G technologies are coming and I am happy that the chips required for these technologies will be made in our country, and our engineers will make them in Nava Raipur," he added.

During an investor connect program organized in Delhi in December, state officials met the management of Polymatech and the company expressed a desire to invest in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The BJP government took quick decisions to facilitate the setting up of the factory, Sai said, adding that land was allotted in sector 5 of Nava Raipur through a tender process conducted by the NRDA in less than 45 days, and the lease deed was registered in less than 25 days.

"Nava Raipur will definitely emerge as the Silicon Valley of Chhattisgarh, and with today's Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony), it has begun taking shape," he said.

The CM also handed over appointment letters to youngsters who would be working at the proposed unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Polymatech Electronics managing director and CEO Eswara Rao Nandam proposed investment of Rs 10,000 crore to set up a power module fabrication plant in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said.

The semiconductor plant, to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,143 crore, will manufacture advanced technology Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips enabling working of 5G and 6G technologies in Chhattisgarh, the release said.

It will have a production capacity of 10 billion chips by 2030 and cater to industries such as telecom, mobile (specifically 6G and 7G components), laptops, data reception and transmission, data analysis and power electronics, it said.

The Chhattisgarh government's policies, designed to attract high-tech manufacturing investments, strengthen the state's position for launching technological innovations, said Rajat Kumar, secretary, state Commerce and Industry department. PTI TKP KRK