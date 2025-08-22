Chhattisgarh CM Sai commences Japan visit, explores tech and trade opportunities

Raipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday sought technology-driven investments in the state from Japanese firms and highlighted potential for industrial collaboration during his visit to the Asian country.

The CM began his Japan tour with a blend of spirituality, technology, and trade diplomacy, a government official said.

Sai is on a 10-day tour of Japan and South Korea to attract investment in the state.

Soon after arriving in Tokyo, Sai visited the historic Asakusa Temple, the city's oldest and most iconic shrine, where he offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and progress of Chhattisgarh's 3 crore people, a government statement said.

Later, the CM led a delegation in a meeting with Kayo Ito, Chief Executive Officer of NTT Ltd, a leading global IT infrastructure and digital solutions company with operations in more than 50 countries and annual revenues of USD 90 billion, it said.

At the meeting, the discussions focused on strengthening Chhattisgarh's digital ecosystem and attracting technology-driven investments. Globally recognized for powering enterprises with cutting-edge IT solutions -- from cloud computing to cybersecurity -- NTT continues to drive digital transformation worldwide, the statement said.

In the night, Sai attended a dinner hosted by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George.

At the dinner, the discussions centred on the pivotal role of industry in binding Indo-Pacific nations through trade, fostering not only economic stability, but also ensuring trade security, ecological balance, and industrial growth, it said.

Sai underlined the vast potential for industrial collaboration by leveraging Japan's advanced technology and India's skilled workforce. He also stressed on promoting cultural exchanges and positioning Chhattisgarh as a key tourism destination for Japanese visitors, the release said.

The opening day of Sai's visit thus combined cultural diplomacy, investment promotion and technology-driven dialogue, positioning Chhattisgarh as an emerging hub of industrial growth, digital innovation and global partnerships, it said.

This is the first foreign trip by Sai after becoming the CM in December 2023.