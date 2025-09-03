Chhattisgarh CM Sai hails launch of India's first semiconductor chip

Raipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday hailed the launch of India's first indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, 'Vikram', at a conclave in New Delhi, calling it a milestone in the nation's journey towards technological self-reliance.

The achievement is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership and the resolve of establishing an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), an official statement quoted the CM as saying.

"The launch of 'Vikram' at Semicon India 2025 marks a new chapter in India's technological history and stands as proof of our innovation capacity and self-reliance," he said.

The processor has been developed entirely with indigenous technology and is specifically designed for use in ISRO's space launch vehicles, said the statement.

"This will not only strengthen India's space technology, but also establish the country's technological prowess on the global stage," Sai said.

Attributing the achievement to PM Modi's determination and decisive leadership, Sai said India's rapid progress in semiconductor manufacturing has become a major milestone towards the vision of a developed nation.

He credited the success to the hard work of young engineering talent and scientific community, adding the indigenous microprocessor proves India is emerging as not just a consumer, but also a manufacturer and global technology leader.

The breakthrough will further accelerate initiatives like 'Digital India', 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the CM noted.

The processor, he maintained, will find applications not only in space research but also in defence, communication, and other advanced technology sectors.

"It is a revolutionary step towards making India technologically self-reliant and economically stronger," he asserted. PTI TKP RSY