Chhattisgarh CM Sai invites South Korea's ModernTech Corp, UNECORAIL to invest in state

Raipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who is currently on a visit to South Korea, invited ModernTech Corp, a leading green mobility solutions company, and UNECORAIL, a major rail maintenance solutions provider, to invest and collaborate in the state, an official said on Friday.

CM Sai expressed confidence that partnerships with these two companies would give a fresh impetus to Chhattisgarh's clean energy journey and logistics backbone, a government statement said.

Sai invited ModernTech Corp to set up an advanced electric vehicle (EV) charging manufacturing unit in the state, proposing that the project would bring Chhattisgarh recognition in the fields of clean energy and sustainable transport infrastructure, it said.

He also highlighted the alignment of the state's Industrial Policy 2024-30 with green energy promotion and carbon reduction goals.

"Setting up an EV charging manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh will not only boost clean energy targets but also provide citizens with better and modern transport infrastructure. This initiative will prove to be a major step towards giving future generations a clean environment," the CM said in the release.

He underlined that the investment would generate large-scale employment for local youth, foster green technology skill development, and accelerate the growth of sustainable transport networks across rural and urban areas.

Sai expressed confidence that ModernTech Corp's experience and expertise would significantly advance Chhattisgarh's energy transition journey, it said.

During a meeting with the representatives of ModernTech Corp, Sai assured them that the Chhattisgarh government would extend all possible support to investors, it said.

Officials present there said the proposed project would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs while boosting local component manufacturing units.

CM Sai also met Dong Pil Park, CEO of UNECORAIL, South Korea's leading rail maintenance solutions company, it said.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on opportunities for local manufacturing, technology transfer and railway infrastructure development, it said.

The CM said that given Chhattisgarh's rapidly-growing industrial and logistics requirements, advanced solutions in the railway sector are of utmost importance.

He expressed confidence that UNECORAIL's expertise would help strengthen the railway network, improve maintenance systems and reinforce the state's logistics backbone.

It would not only accelerate industrial activity but also provide safe and convenient transportation to people, he said.