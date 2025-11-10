Chhattisgarh CM Sai meets Gujarat counterpart; both discuss expanding partnership in key areas

Ahmedabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday met his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar and both leaders discussed increasing partnership between the two states in the areas of tourism, culture, industry, and administrative innovation.

Sai, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, later travelled to Narmada district to witness cultural events organised as part of the ongoing 'Bharat Parv' festival near the Statue of Unity on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel, said an official release.

During the meeting in Gandhinagar, Sai expressed keen interest in the western state's emergence as a top investment destination following the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, it said.

Patel informed the Chhattisgarh CM that this year’s 'Regional Vibrant Conference' organised across Gujarat’s districts has been promoting industrial investments with the ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’ approach, aiming to connect local industries to the international market.

The Regional Vibrant Conference is the district-level version of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Sai also met senior bureaucrats, including the Principal Secretary (Industries), to gain in-depth insights into Gujarat’s industrial policy.

The Chhattisgarh leader also visited the 'CM Dashboard' to understand its role in transparent, real-time monitoring of public services and welfare schemes in Gujarat. Impressed by its monitoring and feedback mechanisms, he expressed interest in introducing similar initiatives in Chhattisgarh, the release said.

In a post on 'X', Sai informed he and Patel deliberated on increasing further partnership between Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, both ruled by the BJP, in the areas of tourism, culture, industry, and administrative innovation.

"Gujarat's development journey is inspirational, and Chhattisgarh is forging new dimensions with this shared vision in its silver jubilee year," he noted.

Later, Chhattisgarh CM visited the campus of NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said the release.

Later in the evening, Sai reached Ekta Nagar in Narmada district to witness cultural events at 'Bharat Parv' .

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to attend 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' at a hotel in Ahmedabad. The event is aimed at attracting investment in Chhattisgarh. PTI PJT PD RSY