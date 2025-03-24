Chhattisgarh CM to address industry leaders at ‘Investor Connect’ on Mar 26

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will address prominent industry leaders, investors, and startup representatives from India and abroad at the 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' event on March 26.

During the event, the CM will highlight the opportunities in his state across sectors such as electronics and semiconductor, IT/ITES, textile, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh government said.

The summit will bring together industrialists, tech startup founders, representatives from organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASCOM), and top government officials, it read.

“Under the Industrial Policy 2024-30, the Chhattisgarh government is offering attractive incentive schemes to lure investments, sparking unprecedented interest in both startups and large industries,” it added. PTI GMS GMS ROH