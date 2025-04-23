Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai makes strong investment pitch to textile industry

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday made a fervent pitch to the textile industry to take advantage of the conducive investment environment offered by the resource-rich state, backed by a revamped industrial policy.

Addressing an event organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) after the signing of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) between the Chhattisgarh government and the CMAI here, the chief minister said the agreement will prove to be an important milestone in promoting the textile industry within the state and create jobs for the local population.

The MoU will also help in branding and promotion of clothes made from natural fibres like the 'Kosa' silk produced in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister emphasised that the state was working towards 'Viksit Chhattisgarh' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"The trajectory of Viksit Chhattisgarh will be based on industrial progress, therefore we have unveiled a new industrial policy for the state. After implementation of the new industrial policy, till now, investor summits have been held in Raipur, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru where we received investment proposals amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Chhattisgarh has joined the prestigious league of states attracting maximum investment proposals," Sai said.

Highlighting that the garment industry is intrinsically linked to creation of rural self-employment, technology and skill development, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said it has focused on all these aspects in the new industrial policy while making efforts to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) related to the textile sector.

"We are providing special incentives to industrial units employing over a thousand people, which is benefiting small and medium enterprises related to the textile industry. The single window system to facilitate ease and speed of doing business has ensured speedy clearances for investment proposals received by the state," Sai said, adding that from ease of doing business, the state now moved towards speed of doing business and ushered in an extremely conducive environment for investments by implementing over 350 reforms.

He pointed out the state's central India location which provides the best connectivity to industries, and shared that cargo facilities are being introduced at the Raipur Airport from this year itself.

"We are working on railway projects to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore. The industry will be the biggest beneficiary of the expansion of the railway network," informed the Chhattisgarh chief minister.

He asserted that the expressway between Raipur and Vishakhapatnam is being constructed at a fast pace and the straight connectivity to Vishakhapatnam port will also prove beneficial for businesses.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister assured full support towards the promotion of textile industry in the state.

"I would like to appeal to the textile industry present here from across the country as well as globally to take advantage of the conducive investment environment in Chhattisgarh. I would appeal to all to come and invest in Chhattisgarh," Sai said.

Later, speaking to the media after his address, the Chhattisgarh chief minister highlighted the immense potential of the state blessed with abundant natural resources and having surplus water and electricity supply.

"We want that there should also be progress in the state in the textile sector so that the local population can avail maximum job opportunities. The MoU with CMAI today will certainly lead to development of textile sector in Chhattisgarh and lead to job creation for the people residing in the state," he said. PTI RSN HVA