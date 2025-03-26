Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai promises round-the-clock support for investors

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday assured the investors in Bengaluru that he would be available round-the-clock to listen to their concerns and provide assistance.

Making a pitch for investment during the ‘Chhattisgarh Investor Connect’ event organised here, Sai apprised the business community in Bengaluru of the availability of minerals and natural resources in the state.

He also highlighted the investor-friendly industrial policy, which is designed to ensure ease of doing business.

“I invite you to invest in the growth engine of the country. We are offering you a red-carpet welcome. Our team is working tirelessly to make the state an investment destination,” the CM said.

“There is a team always ready to welcome you and help you set up your venture in the state. Being the Chief Minister of state I will be there with you. Whenever you feel my help, I am ready to listen to you round-the-clock.” The Chhattisgarh government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM to boost the state's development and generate employment opportunities.

Sai also met NASSCOM vice president Srikant Srinivasan and other representatives at the Investors Connect Meet in Bengaluru and underlined the immense possibilities in skill sector.

He noted that Raipur is home to prestigious educational institutions like IIT, NIT, AIIMS, and IIIT, which are producing skilled youth ready for the job market.

The government also plans to enhance employability by signing skilling contracts with colleges, ensuring students are prepared for industry-specific roles, he added.

“As part of its new industrial policy, Chhattisgarh has attracted investment proposals worth Rs. 4.4 lakh crore in a short period, underscoring the state's growing potential. The development of Naya Raipur as an IT hub is a key component of the strategy, with numerous IT companies already setting up operations,” Sai explained.

According to him, the state received Rs 3,700 crore worth investment proposals in Bengaluru.

Later, the Chhattisgarh government in a press release said that several major tech companies from Bengaluru have expressed interest in expanding their business in Chhattisgarh.

The government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Technologists Investors And Entrepreneurs (TiE), Bengaluru to boost the state's development and generate employment opportunities.