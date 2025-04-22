Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to meet textile, steel industry leaders in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will court captains of India Inc this week, making a strong pitch for investment in the resource-rich state, which is now positioning itself with a new paradigm - backed by a revamped industrial policy and upgraded infrastructure.

On April 23 and 24, the Chief Minister will participate in two major national events focused on the textile and steel industries, an official statement said.

During these events, he will present Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy, its investment potential, and infrastructure vision before leading industrialists and policymakers from across the country. Both events will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.

On April 23, he will take part in the CMAI Fab Show, a prestigious event organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI). This annual event brings together leaders from garment manufacturing, exports, and branding. Chief Minister Sai will highlight the incentives and opportunities available for the textile sector under Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy. Several major companies are also expected to sign MoUs for investment in the state during this event.

On the next day, Sai will address the inaugural session of 'India Steel 2025' as the chief guest, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this national platform, the Chief Minister will present the highlights of Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy, infrastructure readiness for the steel sector, and the state's long-term development vision.

On the same day, a Chhattisgarh Roundtable Meeting will also be held, where the Chief Minister will engage in direct dialogue with potential investors. The discussion will focus on specially developed industrial clusters for the steel sector, logistics infrastructure, single-window clearances, and labour-friendly policies.

The Chief Minister will also visit the Chhattisgarh State Pavilion set up at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. This pavilion will showcase the state's robust industrial infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and emerging investment opportunities - aiming to attract national and international investors.

Chief Minister Sai will interact with media representatives on both days - April 23 and 24 at around 1:00 PM at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. He will share the purpose of his visit, key features of the new industrial policy, and the steps taken by the Chhattisgarh government to promote investment. The interaction will include responses to media queries as well.