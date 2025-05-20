Chhattisgarh EOW raids 39 places in state in 'liquor scam', recovers Rs 90 lakh in cash

Raipur, May 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at 39 locations across the state in connection with the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore 'liquor scam' and recovered more than Rs 90 lakh in cash, officials said.

During raids at residences, business establishments and other premises of the suspects in different districts, important documents, digital data, mobile phones, electronic equipment, gold-silver, records related to investments in immovable properties and cash worth more than Rs 90 lakh were recovered, an EOW official said.

The districts where the raids were conducted included Durg, Dhamtari and Mahasamund.

The action was taken based on investigation suggesting that prime suspects in the case had invested ill-gotten money on a large scale in various businesses and properties through different persons, he said.

Analysis of the recovered materials and further legal action were underway, the official said.

Notably, on May 17, the EOW had conducted raids at 13 locations across the state linked to people associated with Congress MLA and former state excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, who was arrested earlier this year in the alleged liquor scam.

Lakhma is lodged in Raipur Central Jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January in connection with the alleged scam. Lakhma, 71, is a six-time MLA from Konta (Sukma district) and served as the excise minister in the previous Congress government (2018-23).

According to EOW officials, 70 persons, including several Congress leaders, and companies have been named in the FIR lodged by it last year into the alleged liquor scam based on a report of the ED which has been probing the money laundering angle in the case.

The alleged liquor scam, as per the ED, was orchestrated between 2019-22 when Chhattisgarh was ruled by the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

The Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate with the illegal proceeds of crime pegged at more than Rs 2,100 crore, the central agency had claimed earlier.

This syndicate comprised senior bureaucrats of state, politicians, their associates and officials of the excise department, the ED had said. PTI TKP RSY