Chhattisgarh exports India's largest copper consignment to China

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has achieved a remarkable milestone by exporting 12,000 metric tons of copper concentrate, the country's largest-ever consignment of the mineral, to China.

The landmark consignment of 12,000 metric tons of copper concentrate was flagged off from the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Nava Raipur.

This is not only a historic step in terms of commerce but also a reflection of Chhattisgarh's growing strength in India's industrial and logistics landscape, a senior official of the Chhattisgarh government said.

The first rake, carrying 2,200 metric tons of copper, was transported from Visakhapatnam port to China by sea on November 11. The remaining rakes are being sent in batches.

With this export, Chhattisgarh has firmly positioned itself on the global trade map as one of India's emerging logistics hubs, the official said.

Developed under the state's Department of Industries, the Nava Raipur MMLP is rapidly transforming into central India's most advanced trade and transport centre.

Equipped with modern cargo management systems, integrated rail connectivity, and high-speed transportation facilities, the park allows industries across India to reach international markets with greater efficiency and lower costs.

It stands as a powerful example of Chhattisgarh's industrial capability and well-organized infrastructure.

Chhattisgarh is also setting new benchmarks in the field of mineral resources. Alongside copper, the state holds the unique distinction of being India's only producer of tin. In fact, 100 per cent of the country's tin output comes from Chhattisgarh.

The state accounts for nearly 36 per cent of India's total tin ore reserves, with an estimated 30 million tons of deposits concentrated mainly in Dantewada and Sukma districts.

This mineral plays a vital role in the production of electronics, defence equipment, solar panels, and advanced machinery -- making Chhattisgarh a critical contributor to global technological progress, another official said.

Over the past 25 years, the state's mining sector has recorded phenomenal growth. When Chhattisgarh was formed in 2000, its mineral revenue was just Rs 429 crore. Today, it has surged to Rs 14,592 crore -- a 34-fold increase.

The mining sector now contributes nearly 10 per cent to the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). This remarkable growth has been achieved while maintaining a delicate balance between economic progress, environmental protection, and forest conservation.

To sustain and accelerate this momentum, the state government has recently introduced the Chhattisgarh State Logistics Policy 2025. The policy envisions transforming Chhattisgarh into India's leading logistics and industrial hub by 2047.

It focuses on expanding multimodal infrastructure, boosting exports, encouraging private investment, and generating large-scale employment through regionally balanced development.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed this export milestone as a significant step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"This historic copper export from Chhattisgarh is more than a commercial achievement — it is a bold stride toward self-reliant India," he said, adding "our policies, industrial strength, and investor confidence are together shaping Chhattisgarh into one of India’s leading states for logistics and mineral growth”.

The chief minister further emphasised that the state's development model goes beyond economic expansion, integrating environmental sustainability and local employment generation as key pillars.

With its progressive policies, modern infrastructure, and strategic vision, Chhattisgarh is poised to emerge not only as India's logistics and mineral powerhouse but also as an important player in global trade and industry, the official said. PTI ACB DRR