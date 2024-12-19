Chhattisgarh: Flight service launched on Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur route

Raipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched a flight service on the Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur route in the state and called it a symbol of expansion of regional connectivity.

FlyBig Airlines’s Twin Otter aircraft, equipped with 19 seats, will be operating on this route, the government said in a statement.

Speaking during the inaugural function at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Sai said another historic step has been taken towards the development of Chhattisgarh.

He termed the launch of the Raipur-Ambikapur-Bilaspur air service a symbol of “expansion of our regional connectivity”.

The starting fare for this service is Rs 999, which ensures that the general public can also avail the benefit of air travel, he said.

The service is a great example of the change that has come in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the statement quoting Sai.

Air connectivity to remote areas like Surguja and Bastar will not only provide facilities to the citizens but also increase tourism and economic activities in these areas, the CM said.

The state has developed the airport of Ambikapur, named Maa Mahamaya Airport, at 80 crore. It has received the “3 C VFR category” licence and is suitable for operating 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft, he said.

Work is underway on a plan to connect Ambikapur with Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata, according to Sai.

“Our government has given special encouragement to enterprises like homestays and resorts in the new industrial policy, which is creating huge employment opportunities for local youth. Our effort is to take Chhattisgarh to new heights in the field of aviation in the next four years,” he added.

BJP MP from Surguja Chintamani Maharaj and his wife boarded the flight as the first passengers and Sai handed them the boarding passes, the statement said. PTI TKP NR