Chhattisgarh forest department recommends approval of forest land for coal mining project

Raipur, Aug 4 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh forest department has recommended approval of diversion of 1742.60 hectare of forest land for Kente Extension Coal Block, allotted to a Rajasthan government power utility, for mining in the biodiversity-rich Hasdeo Arand belt in Surguja district.

The recommendation, which is estimated to affect nearly 4.50 lakh trees of different species, was issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Surguja forest division following a site inspection on June 26.

A note dated June 26 by the DFO stated, "The above information/details (citing inspection report attached with it) are based on the physical inspection done by me on June 26, 2025. The forest land (1742.60 hectares) demanded by the applicant is recommended for approval for non-forestry purpose of coal mining work, Kente Extension Coal Block Open Mine Project, applicant institution Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL), Jaipur." The mine was allotted to RRVUNL in 2015 by Union Coal Ministry.

The opposition Congress and environment activists strongly opposed the move and asked the state government to withdraw the decision.

As per the inspection report attached with the recommendation, "..an estimated total of 4,48,874 trees of different species are located in the applied forest area. The Ramgarh archaeological site and tourist area is located at a distance of 11 km from Kente Extension Coal Block. It is a religious place of archaeological importance." Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress slammed the move and said the clearance to the project could result in the felling of over 6 lakh trees in the Hasdeo Arand forest.

In a long post on 'X' in Hindi, Baghel said, "The @vishnudsai government of @BJP4India, which gave the slogan "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", is giving another permission to Adani to cut down forests in Hasdeo. In the 1760 hectare area of Kente Extension coal block, 1742 hectare i.e. 99% is dense forest. It will result in felling of more than 6,00,000 trees".

The Congress leader pointed out that during his tenure as CM (2018-23), his government had stopped environmental and forest clearance for Kente Extension, but the current BJP administration has reversed that decision.

"The entire block is the catchment area of Charnoi river, whose conservation has also been recommended by the Biodiversity Study Report. We had stopped environmental and forest clearance of Kente Extension in our government, but the BJP government has given permission for it. Our government had also opposed the land acquisition done by the Centre in this block area, but the Modi government continued the acquisition to benefit Adani," he claimed.

According to Baghel, Rajasthan's coal needs can be met for the next 15 years with an already operational mine.

"This coal block (Kente Extension) is allotted to an electricity company of the Rajasthan government, which has appointed Adani as its MDO (mine developer-cum-operator). Data shows Rajasthan's annual coal requirement can be met from currently operational PEKB's (Parsa East Kente Basan coal mine of RRVUNL) for at least 15 years. It means Adani's company has been wastefully felling trees in Parsa and Kete Extension projects to extract more coal than Rajasthan needs," Baghel alleged.

RRVUNL was earlier given environmental and forest clearance for Parsa coal block, large part of which is located in Surguja district. The initial recommendation for this was made by the previous Raman Singh led BJP government, he said.

However, after a resolution to stop deforestation in Hasdeo was passed unanimously in the Chhattisgarh assembly in July 2022, the then Congress government did not allow deforestation in Parsa coal block, the former CM noted.

"We told Rajasthan Vidyut Nigam that its entire (coal) requirement is being met from the first mine of PEKB, so permission to open the second or third block cannot be given. Our government had also written a letter to the Centre demanding cancellation of Parsa coal block allotment," he said.

"Today, the Vishnu Deo Sai government has been cutting the magnificent forests of Chhattisgarh and sacrificing the catchment area of Hasdeo Bago dam. We stand with the people of Chhattisgarh in every situation, Baghel opined.

Former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo, also of the Congress, in a post on 'X' asked the state government to roll-back its decision.

He wrote, "Hasdeo Aranya is Chhattisgarh's invaluable property - Ramgarh hill is a priceless cultural, historical and public faith heritage of Surguja, Chhattisgarh and India. We will not let it be destroyed under any circumstances for the benefit of capitalists. The government should immediately withdraw this decision, otherwise we will strongly oppose it along with the public and force the government to stop it." Alok Shukla, Convener of Chhattisgarh Bachao Andolan (CBA), which has been at the forefront of protests against the allotment of coal mines in Hasdeo Arand, said the proposed mining site lies within the catchment area of the Chornai River and is just a few kilometres away from the Lemru Elephant Reserve.

"More than 5 lakh trees will be cut in 1,742 hectares of forest land for this block. Till now the incumbent BJP government was blaming the previous Congress rule for the felling of trees for coal mines in Hasdeo. But now it is giving clearance. This mine will also destroy the famous Ramgarh mountain of Surguja, Shukla said. PTI TKP RSY