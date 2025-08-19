Chhattisgarh govt approves 90-acre land allotment at concessional rate to boost IT sector

Raipur, Aug 19 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Tuesday approved the allotment of a 90-acre land plot at a concessional rate to set up Information Technology-related industries in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, a government official said.

The move is aimed at attracting investments from IT companies, paving the way for rapid industrial development of the state capital region, he said.

The land allotment decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Nava Raipur, a government statement said.

By offering land at reduced rates, the government expects to significantly boost private sector participation, thereby generating employment opportunities for local youth, it said.

"The establishment of IT industries will not only enhance technological and economic activities, but also lead to development of essential infrastructure, contributing to overall urban planning," the release said.

The establishment of IT companies will further drive development of essential infrastructure, bringing both direct and indirect benefits to local residents, it added. PTI TKP RSY