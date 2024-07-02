Chhattisgarh govt launches 'single window system 2.0' for ease of industrialists

Raipur, July 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday launched the second edition of the 'single window system' (SWS) to facilitate speedy approvals of various clearances required for setting up industries.

Speaking at the launch of the portal at his official residence in Raipur, Sai said the state government would extend all possible assistance to entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state.

The Commerce and Industry Department already operates a 'single window system' portal which has been updated and re-launched, Sai said.

The system will ensure speedy clearances and approvals for the convenience of investors and new industrialists, he said, adding that "good governance and zero tolerance towards corruption" are top priorities of the government.

The online facility helps simplify the process by reducing administrative physical interference in the grant of clearances and approvals, he said.

The state has abundant resources and has immense potential for industrial growth. With the new system, all the facilities will be available at one click and the process of setting up new units will become easier, which will attract investment, the chief minister said.

He asserted that businessmen would not have to run from one department to another seeking necessary permissions.

Highlighting the features of SWS 2.0, Secretary of Commerce and Industry Department Ankit Anand said more than 100 kinds of facilities of over 16 departments are available on this portal.

"The applicant will have to log in only once and there will be no need to apply again. If any information is sought by any department during the entire process, the applicant will be able to know about it by logging in.

"There is no need to contact any office in offline mode. The payment facility will also be available through e-challan. All concerned departmental officers have been given ID and passwords so that they will be able to address the applications from time to time," he added. PTI TKP NSK