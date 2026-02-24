Chhattisgarh govt presents Rs 1.72 lakh cr budget for 2026-27; announces financial scheme for girls

Raipur, Feb 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O P Choudhary on Tuesday presented the annual budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the state assembly, saying it is focused on inclusive growth, accelerating infrastructure and boosting investment.

The government will launch the Rani Durgavati Scheme, under which girls will receive Rs 1.5 lakh on attaining 18 years of age, he said.

The budget places strong emphasis on the social sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of the total expenditure, while 36 per cent is earmarked for boosting economic activities and 24 per cent for administrative and general services.

It also lays importance on the overall development of Surguja, Bastar, and other regions previously affected by Naxalism.

The government announced the establishment of two 'Education Cities' in Abujhmad and Jagargunda, which were once considered Naxal bastions in Bastar region, with a budget allocation of Rs 100 crore.

Special initiatives have also been planned to promote sports and preserve cultural identity, including the Bastar Olympics and Bastar Pandum, providing a platform for local talent and reinforcing the region's positive identity. Additionally, 1,500 new positions have been created for Bastar Fighters, a unit of state police.

A 50 per cent exemption on registration fees for women on the purchase of immovable property has also been provisioned.

Choudhary said Chhattisgarh, which was created in 2000, completed 25 years of its formation and celebrated its Silver Jubilee year as "Atal Nirman Varsh". During this period, the state has made remarkable progress on the path of economic development.

This is reflected in the growth of the state budget, which has increased 35-fold -- from just Rs 4,944 crore at the time of state formation to Rs 1,72,000 crore now, he said.

The state budget 2026-27 is a decisive step toward achieving the goals outlined in the vision document "Chhattisgarh Anjor 2047" and strengthening the state's journey of sustainable development, he said.

Choudhary noted that the guiding principles of the previous two budgets were GYAN (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, Nari) and GATI (Good Governance, Accelerating Infrastructure, Technology and Industrial Growth).

This year's budget is centred on 'SANKALP' -- Samaveshi Vikas, Adhosanrachna, Nivesh, Kushal Manav Sansadhan, Antyoday, Livelihood and Policy se Parinam tak -- aimed at accelerating the state's development journey, he said.

"SANKALP reflects the government's commitment not merely to formulate policies but to ensure their effective implementation at the grassroots level so that policy intentions translate into measurable outcomes and development benefits reach every citizen and every region," he said.

A provision of Rs 2,024 crore has been made in the budget for constructing the Matnar and Deurgaon barrages on the Indravati river in Bastar, which was once a Naxal stronghold, he said.

The minister said Rs 100 crore have been allocated for the construction of 'Education Cities' in Abujhmad and Jagargunda in Bastar region.

An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for opening new medical colleges in Kunkuri, Manendragarh and Dantewada, he said, adding that to promote sports and culture, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the Bastar and Surguja Olympics.

Digital connectivity in remote regions will be strengthened with Rs 5 crore approved for the Bastar Net project, he added.

The budget allocated Rs 22,360 crore for education department, Rs 16,560 crore to panchayat and rural development department, Rs 9,450 crore for the Public Works Department and Rs 3,500 crore for the Water Resources Department.

The budget also has a provision of Rs 250 crore to set up 23 new industrial parks to boost investment and employment generation.

Besides, Rs 5 crore have been allocated for tourism development at Mainpat in Surguja, while air services will be expanded in Jagdalpur and Ambikapur, Choudhary said.

Under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, a provision of Rs 10,000 crore has been made to promote modern agricultural technology, better inputs, productivity enhancement and crop diversification, he said.

Under Viksit Bharat G RAM G Yojana, a provision of Rs 4,000 crore has been made. The scheme will ensure 125 days of guaranteed employment annually in rural areas and support rural infrastructure development and public amenities, he said.

A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for new Chief Minister Adarsh Shahar Samriddhi Yojana aimed at improving basic infrastructure, civic services and sanitation in municipalities and nagar panchayats, Rs 200 crore for Chief Minister Drutgami Sadak Sampark Yojana focused on construction of high-speed 2/4-lane roads, Rs 100 crore for Swami Vivekananda Utkrisht Shala Yojana dedicated to enhancing the quality of school education and Rs 100 crore for Cashless Medical Facility to state government employees, he said.

The Chhattisgarh Assistance for Competitive Exams (CG ACE) scheme will be launched to provide financial assistance for competitive examinations under three components- 'Udaan' for preparation of NEET, JEE, CLAT, 'Shikhar' for UPSC and CGPSC examination and 'Manzil' for Railway, Banking, SSC examinations. A provision of Rs 33 crore has been made for it, he said.

Chhattisgarh Viability Assistance for Yatri Udaan (CG-VAYU) scheme will be launched which is aimed at promoting air services from Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur, for which Rs 30 crore has been provisioned, he said.