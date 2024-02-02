Chhattisgarh govt sets up Ease of Doing Business cell for entrepreneurs, taxpayers

Raipur, Feb 2 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government has established an 'Ease of Doing Business' cell here for entrepreneurs and taxpayers, state finance minister O P Chaudhary said on Friday.

The government is working towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, and the cell was a part of these efforts, he said.

The initiative aims to streamline administrative processes, the minister added.

During her interim budget speech in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the central government was focussing on 'GDP' which stands for governance, development and performance, he noted.

The 'Ease of Doing Business' cell will make it easier for start-ups to come up, the minister said, adding that it will also address challenges faced by new businesses in GST registration.

Both entrepreneurs and tax payers will have all necessary information available in one place, Chaudhary said.

The cell will also organise training courses, seminars and workshops, he informed. PTI TKP KRK