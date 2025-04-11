Chhattisgarh govt submits reports on three tin deposits in Bastar to Centre for e-auction nod

Raipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Friday submitted geological reports of three tin deposits in Bastar region to the Centre for allotment through e-auction.

The reports were handed over to the Centre during a review meeting of the state's mining department chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan here, an official release said.

"Since tin is a mineral of strategic importance, the Union Ministry of Mines is authorized to allocate its mines under the Mineral Act. Three blocks of tin have been identified by the state's mineral department in Dantewada, Sukma and Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh," the release said.

During the meeting, Sai and Reddy handed over the composite licence contract documents of Katghora Lithium Block and Preferred Bidder Orders of four iron ore blocks to successful bidders, it said.

"India's first lithium block has been allocated by the Central government to Maiki South Mining Private Limited in Katghora area of Korba district through e-auction. Besides, four iron ore blocks in Dantewada and Kanker districts (of Bastar region) have been allotted to the highest bidders ArcelorMittal, Rungta Sons and Sagar Stone through e-auction by the state government," the release said.

Sai said his government will make Chhattisgarh's participation in the mining sector more effective in coordination with the Centre.

"Our goal is that our state becomes a strong pillar in building a developed India through the mineral sector. Chhattisgarh is full of mineral resources and many innovative initiatives have been taken to ensure their proper and sustainable use. Chhattisgarh has deposits of coal, iron ore, bauxite, tin, limestone. These strengthen the economy of the state and play an important role in the industrial progress of the country," the CM said.

The department has been giving priority to the exploration of critical minerals by making extensive changes in its exploration plan, he said.

"Measures like Khanij online portal, e-auction, star rating have been adopted to bring transparency and technical efficiency and ensure environment conversation. Through DMF (District Mineral Foundation), priority is being given to the inclusive development of mining affected areas," Sai added.

During the review meeting, Union minister Reddy said Chhattisgarh has the distinction of being the only tin producing state in the country along with important minerals like coal, iron ore, bauxite, limestone.

"Role of 'critical minerals' and mining sector is very important in building a developed India. The pioneering steps taken by Chhattisgarh in this direction are a milestone in making India self-reliant. The Centre will work together with the state government for exploration, sustainable use of mineral resources and development of mining affected areas," Reddy asserted.

P Dayanand, secretary to the CM and state's mineral resources department, gave detailed information about mining activities and policies during the meeting, the release said.

In 2024-25, Chhattisgarh earned mineral royalty of about Rs 14,195 crore, which is 23 per cent of the total income of the state and 11 per cent of GSDP, Dayanand said.

"The state has successfully allocated 48 main mineral blocks through e-auction. Out of 56 exploration projects of 2024-25, a total of 32 are for strategic, critical and deep seated minerals. In the past years, 10 blocks of critical minerals like graphite, glauconite, nickel-chromium-PGI, and gold have been allotted through e-auction," he said.

"There are 28 types of minerals in the state. Despite being only 4 per cent of the total area of the country, our state contributes more than 17 per cent to the national mineral production value and ranks second among mineral producing states. Transparency and efficiency have been ensured by initiatives like Khanij Online Portal and Cloud Based Vehicle Tracking System," he said.

At the same time, the star rating system for minor minerals, scientific mining and sustainable mining with environmental protection have been strengthened, he added. PTI TKP BNM