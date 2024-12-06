Chhattisgarh GST officials search premises of two firms; owners booked for obstructing work

Raipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Personnel from Chhattisgarh State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department on Friday carried out searches at two firms for alleged tax evasion, and also lodged cases against owners for obstructing their work and issuing threats, an official said.

The search and seizure operation was part of the departments efforts to physically verify firms to weed those that are bogus, he added.

"GST inspectors Ritu Sonkar and Homesh Verma were asked by the department to visit M/s Yogesh Commercial in Gudhiyari area belonging to Munish Kumar Shah as well as M/s Shri Jagannath Construction in Daldal Seoni belonging to Rahul Sharma for physical verification of their businesses following complains of irregularities," the official said.

Shah and Sharma allegedly misbehaved with the officials and also threatened them, he claimed.