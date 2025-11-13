Chhattisgarh Pavilion at India International Trade Fair to display state's industrial progress

Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh will display its vibrant industrial progress at the India International Trade Fair beginning on Friday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, a government official said.

The exhibition, which will culminate on November 27, will feature an attractive Chhattisgarh Pavilion designed on the theme of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' to highlight the state's economic strength, industry-friendly environment, and key provisions of the new Industrial Policy, he added.

"Industrialists and investors from all Indian states as well as international participants will visit the fair. They will receive detailed information on investment incentives, establishment of micro, small and medium enterprises, and the wide opportunities available across sectors. Investor connect meetings will also be held to promote accelerated and sustainable industrial investment," the official said.

Chhattisgarh will additionally showcase its rich culture and tourism potential, aimed at attracting investment in culture-based and tourism-led livelihood activities., he said.

The pavilion will present information on local handicrafts, minor forest produce, and opportunities for industries under Khadi and Village Industries, while a special digital exhibition focusing on Bastar has also been prepared using modern technology to illustrate the region's unique identity, he said.

"A state-specific celebration, Chhattisgarh Day, will be held on November 24. The Governor, Chief Minister and cabinet members are expected to attend the cultural programme, which will be organised by the Culture Department. Every day, cultural ensembles will perform at the Chhattisgarh Pavilion, along with live demonstrations of village industries, handicrafts, handloom, and exhibitions of premium local products," the official said.

The pavilion will feature a dedicated Millet Cafe and a display of millet-based products to promote awareness about locally grown nutritious and climate-resilient grains such as kodo, kutki, ragi and sanwa, the official said, adding the initiative aims to attract buyers and investors to the expanding millet economy.

"Displays of organic and exotic food items produced in Chhattisgarh will also be arranged to help these products gain national and global recognition. The Minor Forest Produce Federation will showcase and sell forest-based products, with initiatives underway to connect them to national and international markets through FMCG companies for wider outreach," he added.

Information on Chhattisgarh's major tourist destinations, eco-tourism possibilities and existing tourism infrastructure will also be showcased, the official said. PTI COR BNM