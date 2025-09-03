Chhattisgarh power generation capacity has soared from 1,400 MW to 30,000 MW in 25 yrs: CM

Raipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Chhattisgarh has witnessed a significant increase in power generation capacity, which has grown from mere 1,400 megawatts in 2000, the year when the state was formed, to a staggering 30,000 megawatts now, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event here, the CM reflected on Chhattisgarh's 25-year-old journey, noting the state's progress since its formation is a testament to the collective efforts, faith, and hard work of its citizens.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new joint headquarters building of Chhattisgarh state power companies in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, an official statement said.

Sai highlighted the state has made a remarkable growth in power generation capacity, which has increased from just 1,400 megawatts in 2000 to a staggering 30,000 megawatts today.

He pointed to the recent inauguration of a new 1,320 MW plant by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further solidifying achievements in the power sector in the mineral-rich state.

The CM spoke about his recent visit to Japan and South Korea, his first overseas tour after assuming office in December 2023, and maintained Chhattisgarh is rapidly advancing toward having world-class infrastructure and a strong work culture.

Recently inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs) under the new industrial policy have secured investment commitments of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in the power sector. This is expected to enable an additional power generation capacity of 30,000 megawatts in the coming years, he told the gathering.

This massive expansion will ensure round-the-clock, uninterrupted power supply for local residents and also allow Chhattisgarh to meet electricity needs of neighbouring states, the CM noted.

The Centre's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (solar energy scheme) is helping the state rapidly move towards a future of free electricity with the programme's benefits now reaching remote areas, he said.

Electricity services in the state are managed by three state-run companies which are engaged in power generation, transmission and distribution.

The new headquarters building will enhance efficiency and coordination among the three state-run power companies by bringing their operations under one roof, Sai said.

Improvement in efficiency and better coordination among the three companies would not only improve customer services, but also foster a new level of collaboration among officers and employees, the CM opined.

Notably, the new multi-storey joint headquarters will be be constructed on an area of 10,017 square meters. It will have three separate towers for Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd, Power Generation Company Ltd and Power Transmission Company Ltd, the release said.

The building, with a capacity to accommodate 1,300 employees, will have state-of-the-art facilities like a 210-seat auditorium, gym for employees, two-storey basement parking, mechanical stack parking and e-vehicle charging points, it added. PTI TKP RSY