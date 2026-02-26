Chhattisgarh: suspended bank official held for Rs 2 cr fraud

Bilaspur, Feb 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) of Chhattisgarh on Thursday arrested a suspended official of the State Bank of India for allegedly embezzling over Rs 2 crore.

Tejvath Theerapathamma, posted as a cashier at the bank's Bilha branch in Bilaspur district, was suspended last June, the ACB/EOW said in a release.

A case was registered following a complaint by the branch manager accusing Theerapathamma of misuse of official position and fraudulent manipulation of accounts that resulted in a loss of Rs 2,06,37,600 to the bank, the probe agency said.

The First Information Report was registered on January 19 against Theerapathamma and others under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A departmental inquiry earlier found evidence of financial irregularities by the accused between December 19, 2024 and January 2, 2025, the statement said, adding that the ACB /EOW collected additional evidence in the case.

The agency had been searching for Theerapathamma for the last several days. Acting on a tip-off that she visited the bank branch on February 26, officials took her into custody and arrested her. She would be produced before a court in Bilaspur to secure her police remand, the agency added. PTI COR KRK