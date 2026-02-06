Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur airport gets all weather operation clearance; CM Sai thanks PM for move

Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the upgradation of Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh to enable aircraft operations in all weather conditions, significantly strengthening regional connectivity and ensuring safer and more convenient air travel for passengers, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Friday.

The airport has been upgraded from 3C-VFR (visual flight rules operations) category to 3C All-Weather Operations (Instrument Flight Rules), he said in a statement.

"The move would give fresh momentum to Chhattisgarh's overall development. It would accelerate trade, industry and tourism activities in Bilaspur and surrounding regions. This decision will encourage industrial investment and also help create new employment opportunities," the CM asserted.

Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh for the approval.

Under the PM's guidance and support, modern infrastructure is expanding rapidly in Chhattisgarh, paving the way for new avenues of growth, Sai added.

"The upgradation of the Bilaspur airport will provide a new direction to the economic, social and industrial development of the region and further strengthen Chhattisgarh's presence on the national aviation map," the CM said. PTI TKP BNM